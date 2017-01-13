City Parks Dept. wants feedback from the public

Vincennes Parks Superintendent Steve Beaman

The Vincennes Parks Department will be holding a public forum at City Hall next Wednesday, January 18th at 6:30 pm.

Parks Superintendent Steve Beaman says they are seeking feedback from residents of what they would like to see in terms of future recreational opportunities.

The information will be included in the Parks Department’s five year master plan which will then be submitted to the state.

Beaman says the parks department circulated a questionaire through direct mail asking people what they liked about the parks system which has generated over 100 responses so far.

The goal is to have all the information collected and submitted to the Department of Natural Resources by early June.

It’s the first step in applying for state and federal grants to make improvements to the parks system.

Beaman says they want to apply for a Historical Preservation Grant to renovate the enclosed shelter house and band shell at Gregg Park.