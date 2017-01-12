Watch your speed in Vincennes

The Vincennes Police Department has purchased two new portable radar detectors.
Police Chief Dusty Luking says the devices look like signs which light up to alert motorists to how fast they are traveling.
Unlike the speed signs which had to be transported by trailer, Luking the new signs are lightweight and easily mounted onto existing traffic signs.
Luking says the radar devices are more of a tool for compliance and awareness of the speed limit.
While the signs are not equipped with a camera to take a photograph of cars who are speeding, it does download data to determine if more of a police presence is warranted where drivers tend to ignore the speed limit.
Luking hopes to have at least one of the radar signs operational by the end of the month.