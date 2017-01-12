The federal government now officially recognizes Indiana residents as Hoosiers

The federal government now officially recognizes Indiana residents as Hoosier.

U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly and U.S. Senator Todd Young announced today that the Government Publishing Office has changed the designation of Indiana natives to “Hoosiers” in the new federal government style guide. The style guide currently uses the term “Indianan.”

Last year, Senator Donnelly, former Senator Dan Coats and then Congressman Young sent letters to the Chairman of the publishing office requesting the change.

Donnelly said it’s a welcome and long overdue change. Senator Young agreed..

The Government Publishing Office is the federal government’s official printing office. It is responsible for producing, publishing, distributing, and preserving information, products, and services in print and digital formats for all three branches of the federal government. This includes official publications of Congress, the White House, and other federal agencies.

