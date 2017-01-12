Rosemary (Schmidt) McCarty, 86, Vincennes, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Gentle Care Nursing Home.

Rosemary was born October 22, 1930, in Vincennes, the daughter of Frank J. and Josephine (Duesterberg) Schmidt. She married John J. “Jack” McCarty on May 30, 1961. She retired as a bookkeeper for American National Bank and was a cashier for Schmidt’s Key Market, later in life. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Knight’s of Columbus Women’s Auxiliary, and Tri Kappa.

Rosemary is survived by her sons, John P. (Kelley) McCarty of Vincennes and Michael J. (Andria) McCarty of Vincennes; grandchildren, Evelyn Crowley, Jakob Cibak, and Nickolas Lunsford; sister, Joan (Ed) Janes of Houston, TX; and sister-in-law, Ruth Schmidt of Vincennes.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John on July 31, 1981; and brother, Larry Schmidt.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 13, 2017 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Home Vincennes Chapel, 313 Church St. with a vigil service beginning at 8:00 PM. A Mass of christian burial will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 1:00 PM at St John the Baptist Catholic Church with Rev. Dave Fleck officiating. She will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Education Foundation or St. Francis Xavier Parish. Online condolences may be made at www.fredrickandson.com.