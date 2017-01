-23-year-old Garrett Alton was booked into the Knox County Jail yesterday morning for possession of marijuana.

-29-year-old Patrick Baker was arrested yesterday for maintaining a common nuisance.

-James Lamkin, 53-year-old, was incarcerate at 11:21-am yesterday on a charge of domestic battery.

-30-year-old Cassandra Heacock was charged yesterday with resisting law enforcement.

-Ross Napier, 36-years-old was arrested on two failure to appear warrants.

KNOX COUNTY MUGSHOTS