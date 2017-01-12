Jail inmate sues the Vigo County Jail

Problems with the jail system in Vigo County. A lawsuit filed on behalf of a Vigo County Jail inmate by Indianapolis attorney Michael Sutherlin says that conditions inside the jail are unconstitutional and that the facility is no longer capable of housing the number of inmates in currently holds. A judge could decide to order a temporary injunction in the case, which means they could shut down the jail and have to move some 250 inmates to other facilities. Vigo County attorney Michael Wright says that would come at a cost of over 87-hundred-dollars a day for local taxpayers. A hearing is set for next Tuesday.

Story from Network Indiana