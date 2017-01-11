New theater scholarship available at VU in honor of Dana Burt Phillips

The Dana Burt Phillips Theatre Scholarship has been established by his family to honor his legacy and his time as a Vincennes

University student. The memorial scholarship, honoring the life of Phillips who died on July 24, 2016. It will

provide funds for a theatre major studying at VU.

Phillips loved the theatre and appreciated his alma mater – for what they did in preparing him for a life immersed in the acting field. His education and theatre experience allowed Dana to play many different roles throughout his acting career.

Additional information regarding the Dana Burt Phillips Theatre Scholarship, as well as how to support the scholarship, is available by

contacting the VU Foundation at 812-888-4510 or www.vinu.edu/foundation