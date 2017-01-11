January dedicated to bringing awareness to stalking

January is National Stalking Awareness Month. Melissa Haaff Knox County’s Hope’s Voice says stalking is a dangerous crime that often leads to violence. She added that stalking may take many different forms…

Haaff says in 1 of 5 cases, stalkers use weapons to harm or threaten victims, and stalking is one of the significant risk factors for homicide against women in abusive relationships.

Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan says stalking is sometimes hard to charge or prosecute criminally. In spite of this, Carnahan’s office has worked together with law enforcement and community partners like Hope’s Voice to identify and prosecute these cases.

Haaff says Hope’s Voice operates a 24-hour Crisis Hotline which can help victims of stalking by providing information, referrals, protective orders and safety planning. among other services. The number is 812-899-Hope.