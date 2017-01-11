Governor Holcomb’s Budget plans revealed

photo from Indiana Indiana Business

Eric Holcomb’s first proposed state budget calls for 32-billion dollars in state spending for the next two years.

Spending in most of state government would go up about 300-million dollars both years. School spending would go up about that much over the two years combined, with three-quarters of the increase backloaded into the second year.

Schools comprise just over half the budget. Office of Management and Budget director Micah Vincent says a 300-million-dollar shortfall in this year’s tax collections prompted some belt tightening.

Holcomb’s proposing to double the size of a pilot preschool program, though he’s said he’d like to keep the focus on pupils in the five counties already served by the program. House Education Chairman Robert Behning (R-Indianapolis) has also proposed doubling the program, but by increasing its reach from five counties to 10.

Holcomb’s budget would also give state police raises, and begin a seven-year modernization of computers at the Department of Revenue. He’s joining legislators in calling for a 20-year plan to fund Indiana roads but hasn’t proposed a specific way to pay for it.

Vincent says Holcomb wants a reserve of 11-and-a-half-percent as a safeguard against a recession.