Daviess County Council Welcomes New Member

The Daviess County Council opened their first meeting of the year by welcoming new member Kent Norris to the table.

The Council then chose Mike Sprinkle as president and Pat Dant as vice-president for 2017. Council members received required conflict of interest disclosure forms and heard the annual report on West Boggs Park from Jameson Hibbs.

In regular business the Council approved requests from Judge Dean Sobecki and Highway Superintendent Phil Cornelius for payment for unused vacation and sick days for two retiring employees. Council members also approved Judge Greg Smith’s request for an added position in the CASA program. Judge Smith said there had been a spike in the number of children in need of services and it is important that the court hears their needs. In other personnel changes, the Council approved a request from Courthouse Maintanance Supervisor Scott Schnarr, to combine two part-time matron positions into a single full-time position.

The Council followed the lead of the County Commissioners and voted to table a resolution authorizing the redemption of two series of economic development bonds pending discussion with the City of Washington concerning the City continuing contribution to bond payment.

The Council also asked for more details on the actual long-term savings of the redemption of the bonds.

In other business, the Council appointed Dr. Jackie Graber as the Council’s representative on the Daviess Community Hospital’s Board if Governors.