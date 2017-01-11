Daily arrests

-At 10:39 last night, police investigated a disorderly complaint on Thompson Drive at Mirror Lake. 37 year old Michael Gilbert Wilson of Vincennes was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-18-year-old Marion Young was also arrested last night for disorderly conduct by Vincennes Police.

-A Vincennes man was arrested for a misdemeanor count theft at 15th and Main last night. 26-year-old Christopher E. Anderson was apprehended at 9-pm on the charge.

-35-year-old Hubert Gibson was jailed yesterday on a probation violation out of Knox County.

-The Sheriff’s Department arrested John Coy, 54, yesterday for a probation violation.