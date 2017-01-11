Community forum on the Opioid/Heroin Crisis to be held in Vincennes

The Knox County League of Women Voters, the Knox County Public Library and Children and Family Services will be sponsoring a Community Forum on Knox County’s Response to the Opioid/Heroin Crisis on Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at 7:00 pm at the Fortnightly Club at 421 N. Sixth Street in Vincennes.

This will be an opportunity to begin conversations within our community on the issues of substance abuse and addiction. It will be an opportunity to learn about how our local community has been affected by the surge of opioid and Heroin use, overdoses and how Knox County community partners are addressing these issues.

The forum will be free and open to the public. There will be a panel of invited speakers including representatives from Good Samaritan Hospital, 1St Responders, Law Enforcement, Treatment Professionals and Area Schools. Panelist will likely discuss local drug trends, addiction, means of intervention and prevention. There will likely be a question and answer session as well.