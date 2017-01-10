Vera Jean Dougherty, 94, passed away at 4:05 am on Monday January 9, 2017 at Hillside Manor Nursing Home.

Vera Jean was born on September 12, 1922 in Daviess County, IN the daughter of Cecil and Hannah “Bonnie’ (Dougherty) Stuffle. She married Hoyt Bennington on January 7, 1940 and he preceded her in death on December 27, 1986, she then married William Elwood “Woody” Dougherty on June 4, 1988 and he preceded her in death on January 5, 2010.

Vera Jean was a member of Parkview Christian Church in Plainville and worked as a secretary for Plainville grade school and Dr. Jerry McClarren. She enjoyed traveling, and enjoyed her family and her grandchildren very much.

Survivors include her son, Tommy Bennington and his wife Jerri of Washington; daughter, Diane McGraw and her husband Jack of Delaware, OH; grandchildren, Alan Dyer and his wife Patty, Kelly Dyer and his wife Anita, Jon Bennington, Andrew Bennington and his wife Mary; great grandchildren, Josh Dyer, Seth Dyer, Shane Dyer, Craig Dyer, Ryan Dyer, Hannah Bennington, Sarah Bennington; and three great great grandchildren. Vera Jean was preceded in death by her parent’s, her first husband, Hoyt Bennington, her second husband, William Elwood “Woody” Dougherty and her brother James Stuffle.

Funeral services for Vera Jean will be held at noon on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Parkview Christian Church in Plainville with Bro. Alfred Helms officiating. Burial will follow in Plainville Cemetery. Friends may visit with Vera Jean’s family on Thursday from 10:00 am until the hour of service time of noon at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.