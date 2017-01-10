Light at 6th and State in Vincennes to be taken down

The Vincennes Board of Works Monday approved removal of the traffic light at 6th and State Street.

City Engineer John Sprauge says the signal at that intersection is not warranted. He added that the signal is also starting to malfunction and finding parts to repair it would be difficult.

The traffic signal will be removed after a 90 day trial period.

The board also approved the installation of a 4-way Stop at 2nd and Minneapolis. The 4-way is part of an alternative route planned for traffic once the intersection at 2nd and Niblack closes so the intersection can be raised.

Sprauge commented the work will require the intersection to be closed for a year. He says traffic will be re-routed along Executive Boulevard to Sixth Street and then Minneapolis. Oliphant Drive will also be closed off and traffic re-routed onto Minneapolis.