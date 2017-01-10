Frat Chapter at IU suspended for hazing

The suspension of the chapter comes after ‘multiple instances of hazing,” and it’s effective immediately. Members were notified last night. This is not the first time, the chapter has gotten into some trouble this past year. Former member John Enoch was charged with sexual assault at a frat party. He later pleaded guilty to battery and was sentenced to one year of probation. The complaint said the fraternity ignored his history of sexual assault and failed to put measures in place that would protect a ‘foreseeable’ sexual assault at the fraternity house. According to a release sent out by Delta Tau Delta, the Indiana University chapter is no longer in good standing and is not permitted to operate in the fraternity’s name. The fraternity was first established at I-U in 1870 and has operated continuously at the school since 1887.