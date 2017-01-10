Daily crime blotter

DAVIESS ARRESTS

-25-year-old Perla Y. Hernandez-Parrar of Vincennes was arrested by Washington Police yesterday on a failure to appear warrant. She posted bond.

-William R. Argueta, 33 of Washington, was jailed yesterday after being picked up by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear. Bond was set at $2500.

-A Terre Haute Man was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on warrants for failure to appear and a petition to revoke a suspended sentence. 30-year-old Anthony R. Birk’s bond was set at $14,500.

-An Indiana State Police investigation on Monday resulted in charges against 18-year-old Joshua C. Bissey of Washington. He’s charged with operating while intoxicated with a controlled substance. Bond was set at $2000.

-A Montgomery man was jailed at 7:45 last night for criminal recklessness. Robert W. Clouse, 43-years-old was being held without bond.

Daviess County Mugshots

KNOX ARRESTS

-Last night at 11:07pm, Vincennes police arrested a Vincennes man wanted on a felony count of theft and a failure to appear warrant on a misdemeanor count of battery. 26-year-old Joshua James Love was arrested in the 600 block of South 10th.

-Josh Love, 26, was jailed in Knox County last night at 11:23 for two counts of theft.

-30-year-old Bruce Moore was arrested yesterday for failure to appear.

-40-year-old Peter Russell was jailed Monday for failure to appear.’

-Gary Doerner was arrested by Bicknell Police Monday morning. He was charged with domestic battery, criminal confinement and strangulation.

-Jennifer Goldman was booked into the Knox County Jail Monday morning for theft.

-21-year-old Devin Dunham was charged with contempt of court yesterday morning and taken to the Knox County Jail.

KNOX MUGSHOTS