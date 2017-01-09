Submarine to be named USS Indiana

A replica of the USS Indiana was unveiled at the Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes.

For the first time in 70-years, a U.S.Navy vessel will bear the name Indiana.

The commissioning committee for the Virginia Class nuclear submarine made a stop in Vincennes Sunday at the Indiana Military Museum to raise awareness about the ship.

Committee Spokesman Ray Shearer says its a significant event made even more special by the fact that Indiana companies from Evansville to South Bend are manufacturing parts for the submarine.

Commander of the Crane Naval Base, Timothy Craddock says Crane provides the battery technolgy with helps run the sub and other naval vessels.

Shearer says part of their mission is to raise funds in support of the ships christening. He says a portion of the funds will go to endow scholarships for the 135 man crew at the time of its commissioning.

Shearer adds there are different levels of donations all of which are tax deductible. He added people can also donate in memory of a family member who served in the navy or other branch of the armed forces.

For more information you can go to ussindiana.org.