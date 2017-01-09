New Governor Swearing-In Ceremony is today

Eric Holcomb will be sworn in today as Indiana’s new governor.

The 51st governor takes office with ties to the 49th and 50th. Holcomb was Mitch Daniels’ deputy chief of staff, and served 10 months as Mike Pence’s lieutenant governor. Holcomb says he’ll seek to emulate what he calls the “courage” both men demonstrated in office. But he emphasizes he won’t be a clone of either of his predecessors, but will be his own man.

Holcomb says he’ll make his priorities clear to legislators — he rolled out an agenda last week, and will unveil a budget proposal tomorrow, with his first State of the State address set for next week.

House Speaker Brian Bosma (R-Indianapolis) hosted the incoming governor and First Lady Janet Holcomb for dinner at his home last week. He says he’s been friends with Holcomb for a long time, and predicts a smooth working relationship.

Holcomb will take the oath of office at the State Fairgrounds, along with three other officeholders chosen in November’s election: Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, Attorney General Curtis Hill, and state school superintendent Jennifer McCormick. Also taking the oath is Tera Klutz, Crouch’s replacement as state auditor.