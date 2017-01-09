Knox County arrest reports

A Vincennes man was arrested following a family fighter early Sunday morning. City police responded to a call in the 100 block of Hart Street around 12:35 a.m. Sunday. Officers arrested 43-year-old Steven Ray Miley. He was booked into the Knox County Jail charged with Domestic Violence.

Vincennes Police arrested two men Satuday Evening for Criminal Trespass. Around 8 pm, Officers went to the Autumn Ridge Apartments where they located 19-year-old Jordan Miles and 23-year-old Dylan Smith both of Vincennes. Smith is facing an additional charge of possession of marijuana.

34-year-old Brandon Oakley of Greenwood, South Carolina was arrested in Vincennes Friday Night on multiple drug charges. Around 11:20 pm, Indiana State Police went to a residence in the 900 block of Shelby Street where they found Oakley to be in possession methamphetamine, legend drugs and stolen property. He was taken to the Knox County Jail without incident.

A Bicknell man was arrested following a traffic stop Friday. 23-year-old Jerold Julian is charged with resisting law enforcement. refusal to submit to a blood alcohol test and failure to identify himself. He was being held on 4-thousand dollars bond at the Knox County Jail.

Two women were arrested for shoplifting at the Vincennes Wal-Mart Friday. 34-year-old Mary Harrington and 29-year-old Staci Harrington both of Vincennes are charged with one count of theft.. Bond was set at 4-thousand dollars each.