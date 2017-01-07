Vincennes Fire Investigation





Authorities say a fire that started in a 3-unit garage was deliberately set.

Vincennes firefighters were called to 424 North 4th Street shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday to a report of a structure fire.

Battalion Chief Tony Jarrell says two of the three units suffered extensive damage. The residence next to the garage also received some minor fire damage.

Jarrell indicated that Vincennes police arrested a suspect in connection with the fire.

48-year-old Gerald Huffman is being held in the Knox County Jail on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Jarrell says Huffman has not been formally charged yet in connection with the fire. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Thursday night where he was treated for minor burns.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.