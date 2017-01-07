Local book-ins

-Washington police arrested Alfred Roseberry, 18 of Washington yesterday. He was charged with battery. No bond was set.

-38-year-old Christine Riffey of Washington was arrested by state police on a warrant for failure to appear. Bond was set at $10,000.

-41-year-old Joshua Painter of Odon was jailed late last night on several charges following an investigation by Odon Police. Painter is charged with domestic battery in the presence of minor, strangulation, possession of meth, paraphernalia and a syringe. He was booked into the security center a little after midnight.

DAVIESS COUNTY MUGSHOTS

-A traffic stop at 5 this morning resulted in the arrest of Jason A. Monroe. He was stopped at 13th and Bayou in Vincennes and upon investigation was charged with false informing.

-37-year-old Thasha Collins of Vincennes was picked up on a Greene County warrant at 8:40 last night at 3rd and Broadway. She was wanted for a level 6 felony count of theft.

-At 4:20 yesterday, Mary Harrington and Staci Harrington were arrested on Kimmell Road in Vincennes. Police were called to a store in reference to a shoplifting incident. Both are charged with theft.

-An investigation by Bicknell Police yesterday led to the arrest of 23-year-old Jerald Julian charged with resisting law enforcement, failure to identify and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Bicknell PD also arrested 45-year-old Kelly Julian on a warrant.

KNOX COUNTY MUGSHOTS