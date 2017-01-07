City snow removal policy explained

As we received our first blast of winter snow this week, the city of Vincennes has put out a post on their website and Facebook page about their policies on snow removal.

The post says the Vincennes Street Department utilizes 13 vehicles in its snow fighting efforts. They have 25 designated snow routes divided into 5 routes and they first concentrate on the designated routes in each zone. Hills, overpasses and bridges are also considered a first priority. After snow routes are cleared and passable for traffic, the department then clears the roads around schools and starts to make passes through neighborhoods.

You can read the entire post on the city’s website vincennes.org