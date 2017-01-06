Theo A. “Bune” (O’Conner) Yagle, 71, Vincennes, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2017 at her residence.

Theo was born June 28, 1945, in Pittsburg, PA, the daughter of Charles M. and Esther G. (Strong) O’Conner. She retired as a nurse after 35 years. She loved antiques, camping and fishing. She attended the Bicknell United Methodist Church.

Theo is survived by her husband, Ralph; children, Chelle (Danny) Roberts of Ft. Myers, FL, Azure (Jacob) Collard of Wheatland, and Carrie Yagle of Vincennes; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Celeste (PR) McCormick of Freelandville; and brother, Michael (Carol) O’Conner of Bicknell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Thomas Bailey II; and brother, Kevin O’Conner.

No services will be held. Memorial contriubtions may be made to the Hux Cancer Center in Terre Haute. Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Home Bicknell Chapel assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.fredrickandson.com.