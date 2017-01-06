Area arrests

-Loogootee police released details yesterday concerning drug arrest Wednesday. 45-year-old Anthony S. Chestnut of Loogootee was found to be in possession of 15 grams of meth and charged with dealing meth and maintaining a common nuisance. He was taken to the Martin County Jail. A search warrant was obtained and his home was searched and more drugs were found. Loogootee Police and their K9 unit, the Martin County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police all worked together on the incident.

-David A. Schmitt of Boonville was arrested yesterdasy on a warrant for dealing meth. Bond at the Daviess County Security Center was set at $5000.

-Vincennes police conducted an investigation at 12:30-am overnight in the 1300 block of Buntin. Gerald R. Huffman was arrested for possession of meth.

-The Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22-year-old Cheyenne Seals on a failure to appear warrant yesterday.

-33-year-old Ryan Coulson was picked up by county officers on a parole violation warrant yesterday.

-19-year-old Jordan Hancock jailed in Knox County yesterday on a warrant for failure to appear.