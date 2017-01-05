Winter Weather arrives….

A Winter Weather Advisory does continue through this evening for the listening area. Forecasters still saying 1 to 3 or 2 to 4 inches of snow are possible throughout the day depending on where you area. Some schools have closed today due to weather they were all schools in Daviess, Martin and Gibson Counties. State, county and city crews are out treating and clearing roads throughout the region. Be careful allow extra time and slow down. This is the first significant winter weather we’ve had this season and there’ve been accidents reported none serious so far.