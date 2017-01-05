Local lockup

January 5, 2017 Police Blotter Arrests, Shared State and Local News
-Odon Police arrested 24-year-old Rickey J. Moore of Odon yesterday.  He was wanted on a warrant for theft.  Bond was set at $5000.

Daviess Mugshots

-Vincennes Police were called to Wal-Mart last evening where they investigated a theft report.  24-year-old Nicholas D. Shepard was arrested for theft and on a warrant for failure to appear. That happened at 5:05-pm.

-Vincennes Police went to a domestic dispute at 6th and Minneapolis at 12:30 yesterday afternoon. Thomas L. Wright was arrested and booked into the Knox County Jail for domestic battery.

Knox Mugshots