Jackie A. Shafer, 64, passed away at 2:42 pm on January 3, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Jackie was born on December 5, 1952 the daughter of Jack L. and Alice (Gilbert) Shafer.

Jackie was self- employed and a member of First Church of the Nazarene. She loved her dogs, Mickey, Lacey and Petey, and enjoyed decorating, gardening, and spending time with her family. Jackie loved the Christmas season where she could buy and cook goodies for her family and friends.

Survivors include her mother, Alice Peters of Vincennes; sons, Rob Risley and his wife Julia of Vincennes, Shawn Bottoms and his companion Leda Stagner of Vincennes; companion, Orval Umfleet of Vincennes; sister, Judy Swettenam of Vincennes; grandchildren, Danny Umpleby and his fiancé Shawnee Howell, Laynie Umpleby; and great grandson, Eli Umpleby. Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Jack Shafer.

Funeral services for Jackie will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 524 Broadway with Pastor Garret Sloan officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with Jackie’s family on Friday, January 6, 2017 from 4-8 pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Vincennes Pet Port or Good Samaritan Hospice.