Fire Department donates AEDs to State Police

The Vincennes Township Fire Department has donated brand new Automated External Defibrillators to Indiana State troopers who patrol Knox County.

An AED can be used to get a person’s heartbeat back to normal after suffering from cardiac arrest. Lieutenant Brian Bailey, Commander for the Evansville District says the majority of the time troopers are patrolling in rural areas and can be instrumental in responding quickly to those incidents where it may take paramedics or fire personnel more time to respond.

Bailey added they sincerely appreciate the generous donation made by the Vincennes Township Fire Department. Currently, 17 troopers from the Evansville District patrol with AED’s.