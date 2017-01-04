Lisa Jane Bishop, 54, of Vincennes suffered a heart attack on Friday, December 30, while visiting family in northwest Arkansas.

Lisa, the youngest daughter of Howard and Betty (Berry) Bishop was born December 29, 1962 in Springdale, Arkansas. A graduate of Hendrix College, Conway, Arkansas, she went on to earn her doctorate in Clinical Psychology from Indiana State University.

Lisa is survived by her partner, Sue Kuehl of Vincennes, Indiana, her mother Betty of Lowell, Arkansas, her sister, Judy Crawford of Hot Springs, her sister-in-law, Sherry of Harrison, Arkansas, and brother, Joe Bishop (Eva) of Lowell, one (favorite) niece and five nephews and their families (7 great-nephews, 9 great-nieces), and a host of great friends, neighbors, and co-workers.

She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Bishop, brother, Don Bishop of Harrison, and sister-in-law, Angie Bishop of Lowell.

Lisa served as Director of the Vincennes University Counselling Center for 22 years where she helped scores of students. She wrote and taught online courses in general psychology and abnormal psychology. Previous to that she had worked at the Samaritan Center.

Lisa was an avid sports fan (Go Hogs! Go Fever!) and enjoyed numerous activities such as reading, travel, birding, and visiting friends & family. Watching documentaries and listening to podcasts were a favorite pastime and all radio presets were on NPR stations. Her generous, loving, compassionate spirit will be missed by all who knew her.

After Tissue and Organ donations, her body was cremated. A celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Vincennes University Beckes Student Union. Goodwin Funeral Home is handling local arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Knox County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 273, Vincennes, Indiana 47591 or in her name to the Vincennes Animal Shelter, 1128 Rover Road, Vincennes, Indiana 47591 (dogs Jack & Petey highly approve this one!).