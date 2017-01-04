Knox Commissioners reorganize for 2017

Kelli Streeter elected President of the Knox County Commissioners

The newly elected members of the Knox Commissioners have promised a new openness at their meetings in 2017. The 1st of the year saw incoming members Trent Hinkle and Tim Ellerman join Kelli Streeter on the board.

Streeter will serve as President in 20-17 and Hinkle Vice-President. Streeter indicated they are seeking information on open contracts the county currently has with vendors who provide materials to county offices.

Streeter said the commissioners would like to meet with those companies or individuals to learn more about the services they provide.

Streeter commented that openness is extended to members of the Knox County Council. She says they will be working with council members on forumlating a plan for the use of EDIT dollars to move the county forward.

The Commissioners also set their meeting dates for 2017. Streeter says they will going back to holding meetings twice a month. They will convene on the 1st Tuesday of the month at 10 am and the 3rd Monday at 7 pm. Both meetings will be held in the Commissioners room at the Knox County Courthouse.

KNOX COMMISSIONERS 2

The Knox County Commissioners made a number of appointments at their first meeting of the year. However, the job of County Highway Superintendent was left unfilled. Commission President Kelli Streeter says the commissioners planned to meet in executive session to review personnel and discuss the status of the Highway Superintendent. The job is currently held by Donnie Mize. The Commissioners did appoint road supervisors for all three districts. Scott Crouch will serve in District 1, Jerry Haggard will be the road boss in District 2 and Frank Woolard will serve in District 3.

The Commissioners also reappointed several department heads including the Director of Knox County Central Dispatch, County Parks and Rec Superintendent, Maintanence Supervisor for the Courthouse and Weights & Measures Inspector.