George David “Davey” Goodman, 60, passed away December 29, 2016 in Houston, TX.

George was employed by Halliburton, in Houston, where he was the chief engineer over wireline and perforating. Previous positions included Rockwell International, where he was involved with the auto pilot computer for the Lockheed L1011; Smith Industries, where he worked with the cockpit instruments for the Boeing 757; General Electric Aeronautics and Space Division, where he worked with solar panels for the UARS (upper atmospheric research satellite); and at Halliburton International, where he worked with the NMR tool, which is dropped down oil test holes to detect oil deposits.

George was an inventor who held 23 patents. One of those patents, is 2012 D.E.A., the displaced electrode amplifier, an anacronym to honor is wife, Dea. He was also a ham radio operator, and a pilot. His memberships included the Stock Market Club, the AOPA (Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association), and the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers). George enjoyed swimming and running.

A 1974 graduate of Union High School in Dugger, IN, he also was a 1976 graduate of Vincennes University, and a 1978 graduate of Purdue University.

Born February 12, 1956, he was the son of George Mark and Wilma Ester Goodman. Surviving is his wife, Dea Nelo Goodman; his children, Jason George Goodman of Cincinnati, OH, Erin Starks and her husband, Adam, of Pittsburgh, PA, and Emily Doeping and her husband, Steven, of Virginia Beach, VA; siblings, Mark Goodman and his wife, Fern, of Washington, IN and June Morgan and her husband, Bill, of Odon, IN; two nephews; one niece; one great-niece; and two great-nephews.

There will be a private service held on Friday.

