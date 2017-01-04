DAVIESS ARRESTS

-A Terre Haute man was arrested in Daviess County for driving while suspended.Â 36-year-old Paul E. Tackett was booked into the security center at 10:14 last night on the charge.Â He was released on bond.

-Travis Criswell of Washington was picked up on a failure to appear warrant last night.Â He was released on bond.

mugshots here

KNOX COUNTY ARRESTS

-At just after midnight last night, Vincennes police were investigating a report of an intoxicated person at 2612 Main.Â 27-year-old Paul H. Hensen was subsequently arrested for public intoxication as well as possession of meth, a synthetic drug and paraphernalia.

-A drug investigating last night in the 1700 block of North 6th resulted in the arrest of a Lawrenceville, Illinois man.Â 27-year-old Mathew Ryan Campbell was jailed for possession ofÂ a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic needle.Â He was also found to be wanted on a Knox County warrant for failure to appear.

-A Vincennes man was arrested on a felony warrant for theft last night.Â 34-year-old Jeremy James Harlan as arrested at 10:36pm in the 1100 block of Seminary.

-The Knox County Sheriffâ€™s Department served several arrest warrants for people wanted for failure to appear.Â 60-year-old William Black, 19-year-old Raaâ€™Shad Warfield and 20-year-old Tori Catt were all picked up on the separate warrants.

knox mugshots here