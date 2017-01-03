New teacher background check to be considered

More frequent and extensive background checks could be in the works for teachers at staff at Indiana schools. Lawmakers are slated to discuss the idea when they return to the statehouse this week. The bill’s sponsor, Senator Jim Merritt, said it’s necessary to ensure there are no predators in Indiana’s schools. He said recent incidents across the state are evidence of the need to require more frequent expanded criminal history and child protection index checks for all current school employees every five years. Merritt adds there will likely be long-term discussion of the topic because there are many factors consider.