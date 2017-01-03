ATV safety to be a DNR priority in 2017

A chilling start to the New Year, that’s what conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said after two ATV accidents have happened on the first day of 2017. One occurred in Dearborn County and claimed one life. Later that night on Sunday, an 8 year old lost control of an ATV in Southern Vigo County. The child was ejected as was a 3 year old passenger. The 8 year old was treated in Terre Haute for minor injuries while the 3 year old was transported to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. Neither was wearing seatbelts or safety equipment.

DNR spokesman, Chris Springstun says increased efforts in the way of ATV safety and the enforcement of current laws governing off-road vehicles will be a major focus of conservation officers in 2017. 21 people died in Indiana in 2016 as a result of ATV crashes. The DNR advised all who use ATV’s to wear helmets, a long sleeve shirt and pants and elbow and chest protectors. They say to ride smart, ride safe and ride home.