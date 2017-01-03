Accident and arrest reports

ACCIDENTS

-Washington Police responded to an accident on East South Street at 5:21pm yesterday. Two vehicles were involved and two people were transported to Daviess Community Hospital following the incident.

-The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department worked a one vehicle crash on Park Road in Montgomery at 1:16am Sunday morning. A vehicle slid off the road and hit a tree. There were no injuries.

DAVIESS ARRESTS

-The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served an arrest warrant on 22-year-old Brody D. Padgett of Washington last evening. H was wanted for battery against a public safety officer, battery resulting in bodily injury and dirsoerly conduct. Bond was posted.

-Overnight, Washington Police arrested 24-year-old Jean W. Amazan of Washington for operating while intoxicated. He was jailed at 1:22 this morning.

DAVIESS MUGSHOTS

-23-year-old Samantha Lee was booked into the Knox County Jail at 1:13 am this morning for operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.

-At 6:10 last night, 30-year-old Jon Calvin Bland of Lafayette was arrested after a traffic offense at 2300 North 6th. He was charged with driving while suspended with a prior.

-A Vincennes man was arrested yesterday on a Lawrence County, Illinois warrant. 29-year-old Anthony Childers of Vincennes wanted for bond revocation. He was arrested at 5:30pm at 1419 Harrison in Vincennes.

-Jacob Coulson, 20-years-old was jailed at 3:53 pm yesterday for dealing meth, possession of chemical regents with intent to manufacture and for visiting a common nuisance.

-34-year-old Michael Bryan was arrested for failure to appear on a felony charge. He was was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department Monday afternoon.

-Bicknell Police arrested 18-year-old Gavin Hanks for operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated with endangerment. He was incarcerat the Knox County Hail at 3:11 am on Monday.

KNOX MUGSHOTS