Tax season is just ahead

It’s a new year and tax season will be in full swing very soon.

As always there are some new tax laws to be aware of. Washington area accountant Tony Showalter says one of the big changes concerns businesses and their 1099 forms. That’s the form businesses must file with those who have provided services at their business throughout 2016..

Fellow accountant Tyson Wagler reminds business owners that the IRS scrutinizes whether the form should be a 1099 or a W2 and it’s important to learn from your accountant which form is needed.