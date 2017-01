The Knox County Commissioners will hold an organizational meeting at tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10 am.

The meeting will take place in the Commissioners Room at the Knox County Courthouse. It will be the first meeting for newly elected Commission Members Tim Ellerman and Trent Hinkle. They will join Kelli Streeter who was appointed by Republican precinct committeeman to fill the unexpired term of the late Rowe Sargent.

An Executive Session will immediately follow the regular meeting.