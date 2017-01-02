Indiana gasoline above the natural average

Gas in Indiana is about a nickel more expensive than the national average. Indiana’s average was $2.39 Monday morning, for a gallon of regular. The national average was at $2.34. The cheapest place to get it was in Austin, Ind., at the Fuel Mart, for $2.09. The most expensive was in Scottsburg, Evansville and Bloomington, with stations selling it for $2.69, according to Gasbuddy.com. Fuel experts said over the weekend that gas could be going up even more

Locally Washington 2.15

Vincennes 2.23 to 2.39

2.34 to 2.37 in Petersburg

2.25 in Jasper.

