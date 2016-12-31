Daily arrest log

-Vincennes Police were called to a report of a family fight in the 17—block of North 14th at 10:20 last night. They arrested Teran K. Athwal and Devrin D. Stone. Both are 21 and both were charged with domestic battery.

-Bicknell Police arrested 28-yeawr-old Tiffany Darrow for operating while intoxicated. She was incarcerated at 2:30-am.

-23-year-old Benjamin Stone was jailed at 1:30 this morning in Knox County for disorderly conduct. The arrest was made by Vincennes Police.

-The Knox County Sheriff’s Department, arrested 30-year-old Jason Dreiman for battery with bodily injury overnight. He was booked in at about 1:30-am.

KNOX COUNTY MUGSHOTS