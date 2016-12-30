Vincennes Watermelon Drop turns 9 years old

It’s been called Indiana’s quirkiest New Year’s Eve celebration and it’s back for a ninth straight year.

The Vincennes Watermelon Drop with people brainstorming while watching the Times Square Ball Drop. The local organizers decided it should be watermelons. Rick Linenberg has been with the event since it’s start..

Linenburg says the event now draws about three-to-flve-thousand people. This year, the president of Futaba Indiana of Vincennes , one of the suppliers for the Toyota plant in Princeton, will pull the cord to drop the melons. 17 will splat from the giant watermelon in the sky.

Last year’s drop was the first official event of Indiana’s bicentennial — Saturday’s will be the last.

