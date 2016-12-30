Vincennes City Council meets for the last time in 2016

LAST MINUTE BUSINESS

The Vincenness City Council met for the final time in 2016 to take care of some last minute house keeping items.

Council members on Thursday passed an ordinance amending language in the city’s salary ordinance.

Mayor Joe Yochum says the amendment would allow the city to hire in individuals in at a lower wage then the person they are replacing.

The City Council also approved the purchase of snow plow attachments from Meyer Trucking of Vincennes for 11-thousand, 260-dollars. The plow attachments will be paid for out of the Riverboat gambling funds that the city receives from the state.

EAGLES SELLING SOFTBALL DIAMOND

The Vincennes Eagles Lodge is looking sell the former Men’s Softball Diamond on Ed Dukes Drive. Attorney Chris Ramsey says a trucking company is wanting to purchase the property and construct a storage building to house and repair vehicles. The sale is contingent on the council approving rezoning the property from residential to industrial.

Council tabled action on the request until their meeting on January 9th. Ramsey had failed to provide the council with the necessary paperwork. Once the council has reviewed the information it will be forwarded to the Knox County Area Plan Commission for a recommendation.

VINCENNES ROAD CLOSINGS

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum expects the intersection at 2nd and Niblack to close sometime after the 1st of the year.

Yochum says improvements which include raising the intersection by 14 inches will improve visibility and make for a safer railroad crossing.

Yochum added that the work will require the intersection to be closed for one year. The bulk of the funding for the improvements will come from the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Weddle Brothers Construction out of Evansville has been awarded the contract for the work. Signage will be posted re-routing traffic while the intersection is closed.