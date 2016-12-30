Stay informed when it comes to end of the year giving

There are more than one-and-a-half million charitable organizations in the United States, so it can be tough to figure out which ones to choose for your end-of-the-year donations. Attorney Beverly Salhanick has this advice: First, familiarize yourself with the group’s mission and find out exactly how it tackles the problem. Next, look online for information from other sources about the charity, to see what others are saying about it. She says it’s helpful to check out the sites that grade the charities.

Salhanick adds that the Better Business Bureau is another source of information, to see if the organization has any complaints lodged against it. And it’s smart to check whether the group is actually considered a charity…