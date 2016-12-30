From the county lockup….

KNOX ARRESTS

-Bicknell Police arrested two people overnight for possession of meth, a syringe and visiting a common nuisance. 47-year-old David Piatt was booked in at 2:27-am. At just before 2-am, 45-year-old Janet Lehman was also jailed on those charges as well as aggravated battery on an officer with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

-37-year-old Eric Skinner was arrested yesterday by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a narcotic drug and possession of marijuana.

DAVIESS ARRESTS

-Indiana State Police arrested 42-year-old Lester Yoder of Cannelburg on Wednesday on a warrant. He was charged with possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe. Bond was posted.

-Melissa Rowe, 49 of Washington was arrested on a petition to revoke a suspended sentence. She was jailed at 8:09-am Thursday. Bond was posted.

