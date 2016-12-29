Utility worker killed in Sullivan County

An employee with WIN Energy was killed after responding to a power outage in Sullivan County.

The Sullivan County Coroner identified the victim as 46 year old Ray Lockhart, of Linton.

The incident happened around 3:30 PM Wednesday on County Road 1100 North in Farmersburg.

According to an article in the Sullivan Daily Times, a sheriff’s deputy reported Lockhart was apparently electrocuted when he reached for a wire that was not supposed to be live.

However, Leslie Beard, Director of marketing and member services for WIN Energy, denied this was the cause of Lockhart’s death and said the investigation is ongoing.