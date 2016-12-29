Princeton Man Arrested for Escape, Local Homeowner Arrested for Assisting a Criminal

At approximately 9:00 last night Indiana State Police, Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and Princeton Police responded to a residence located at 112 North 9th Street in Princeton to attempt to locate Cory Jefferson, 23. Jefferson was wanted out of Gibson County for violating his home detention. Officers had received information Jefferson was staying at the residence.

Officers were talking to the homeowner, Jared Smith, 26, on the front porch of the residence when officers in the back yard observed Jefferson leave the residence through a side door and attempt to flee. Jefferson was arrested in the back yard without further incident.

Further investigation revealed Smith had knowledge that Jefferson had been staying at his residence for the last several days. Jefferson and Smith were arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where they are currently being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Cory L. Jefferson, 23, 722 East Broadway, Princeton, IN

1.Escape – Violation of Home Detention

Jared Smith, 26, 112 North 9th Street, Princeton, IN

1.Assisting a Criminal, Class A Misdemeanor