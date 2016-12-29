Marjorie E. Hamilton, age 92 of Lawrenceville, IL and formerly of Madison, IN, passed away Monday, December 26, 2016 at the United Methodist Village-South Campus in Lawrenceville.

She was born in the Madison, IN area on August 28, 1924 to Rubert and Grace (Johnson) Conover.

Marjorie married King Hamilton, and he preceded her in death.

She was a loving homemaker to her family and worked at the Madison State Hospital for over 20 years. While living in Lawrenceville, she attended the Hi-Way Church of God when she was able.

Surviving family includes: two daughters- Freda O’Brien and her husband Paul of Fritchton, IN and Diana Hamilton of Arkansas: two sons- Steve Hamilton of Arizona and Forest Hamilton and his wife Joy of Milton, KY: one brother: one sister: ten grandchildren: and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents- Rubert and Grace Conover: her husband- King Hamilton: one son-John Hamilton: and six siblings.

Locally, a visitation will be held for Marjorie E. Hamilton in Lawrenceville on Thursday, December 29, 2016 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. (IL time/CST) at the Cunningham-Young Funeral Home at 1522 State Street.

Friends are also welcome to attend her visitation in Madison, IN at the Lytle Funeral Home on Friday, December 30, 2016 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. (IN time/EST). A funeral will then be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2016 also at Lytle Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Dupont Cemetery next to her husband.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.cunninghamfuneralhomes.com.