Knox County United Way has over three quarters of it’s goal

The United of Knox County’s annual fund-raising campaign is winding down. Director Mark Hill says they have reached 77-percent of their goal of 275-thousand dollars. He adds that’s its not too late if you wish to make a donation to this year’s campaign

Hill says Individuals donors can go online to unitedwayofknoxcounty-dot-org to download a pledge card or you can call the United Way office at 812-882-3624 and they can mail one to you.

The United Way also fund-raises for Crawford County, Illinois. HILL Reports they’ve achiedved 94 percent of their campaign total and looking at longer range range community investment options for the near and medium term future.

Meanwhile,

The United Way of Knox County is seeking volunteers to assist area residents fill out their tax returns.

Hill says volunteers will receive free training from a certified tax preparer so they can assist others.

For more information, you can contact the United Way office at 812-882-3624. Hill says training will take place in January.