Good Samaritan Earns ACR Lung Cancer Designation

Good Samaritan Hospital’s Lung Cancer Screening Program has been designated a Lung Cancer Screening Center by the American College of Radiology.

The designation is a voluntary program that recognizes facilities that have committed to practice safe, effective diagnostic care for patients at the highest risk for lung cancer.

In order to receive this elite distinction, facilities must be accredited by the ACR in computed tomography in the chest module, as well as undergo a rigorous assessment of its lung cancer screening protocol and infrastructure.

Lung cancer is the nation’s leading cancer killer – taking the lives of more people each year than breast, colon and prostate cancers combined.

To lean more about Good Samaritan’s Lung Cancer Screening Program or to schedule an appointment, call 812-885-3638.