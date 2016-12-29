Arrests and police reports

KNOX COUNTY

-Vincennes Police arrested 35-year-old James Bryan on warrants for failure to appear and a parole violation. He was jailed at 11:34 last night.

-31-year-old Craig Johnson was arrested by Vincennes officers yesterday for public intoxication and criminal trespassing. He was booked into the Knox County Jail at 6:54-pm.

Knox County Mugshots

DAVIESS ARRESTS

-An Elnora woman was jailed yesterday for a petition to revoke a suspended sentence and possession of a legend drug. Erin Dove, 27 was booked into the Daviess County Security Center at 11:09-am.

-42-year-old Joanna Cox of Washington was arrested for battery by Washington City Police. She was booked in at 9:34 last night.

Daviess County Mugshots