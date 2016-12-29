Area schools get education grants

The Washington Community School Corporation has received a $150,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Education. The award is one of 57 grants from the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program. The money is used for student enrichment programs provided during non-school hours.

Also getting a grant was the Shakamak School Corporation. The Greene County school system received about $137,000.

The total amount of grants distributed statewide was 10.3 million. Schools grants ranged from $75,000 to $325,000.